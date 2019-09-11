|
Margaret M. Williams
Jan. 14, 1941 - Sept. 6, 2019
Margaret M. Williams, 78 of Lake Helen, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Advent Healthcare, DeLand, FL. She was born on January 14, 1941 in Lake Helen, Fl, the oldest of five children to the late Joseph L. Williams, Sr. and Thelma B. Williams. Margaret was educated in the Volusia County School System and graduated from Euclid High School in 1958. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Lake Helen, FL. Margaret retired from Tyco Med. Corp. formally Sherwood Med. after more than 30 years of service as a Laboratory Tech. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Joseph Jr., Berna Dean and adopted brother Kendridge McNeil. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Schieme W. Thomas (Victor), Ocoee, FL and Chaemonte Lewis, Lake Helen, FL, granddaughters; Tania Morris, Jayla Carr and five step-grandchildren, two sisters; Barbara Williams, Lake Helen, FL, Patricia W. Miller (Raynard), Daytona Beach, FL. Cousin-sister Loretta Dukes and adopted sister Juanita NcNeil. Viewing will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, 282 Church St., Lake Helen, FL 32744 and Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00AM at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 710 Cincinnati Ave., DeLand, FL 32724, Rev. Terry Brown, Pastor with Pastor Thomas Maultsby Officiating. Flowers and condolences may be sent to J. E. Cusack Mortuaries, LLC, 727 S. Stone St., DeLand, FL 32720. Arrangements entrusted to Gayle & Wynn's Mortuary, Inc., 1300 Bruton Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805. 407-522-4700.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019