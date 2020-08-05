Margaret (Marge) MacArthur
October 31, 1928 - July 27, 2020
Margaret Fern (Kirkland) MacArthur, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020.
She was a resident of New Smyrna Beach since 1962.
Margaret, born in Milton, FL to Mabel (Wile) and Jack Kirkland. Mabel immigrated to the US in 1926 from Nova Scotia, Canada with her family, drawn by the 1920s boom in South Florida. Jack was a descendant of early settlers from the State of Georgia to what was Spanish Florida, and is now Nassau County, FL. Mabel and Jack met at the Pinecrest labor camp during construction of South Florida's Tamiami Trail.
Margaret was an accomplished self-taught artist, a landscape designer, and a business-owner. She grew up in what was the Broward County farming community of Davie, FL living on Martha Bright Ranch riding horses, doing farm chores, and helping with the cattle. Margaret was the Queen of the Davie Rodeo in 1946, riding her quarter horse, Penny. In 1947 she was an Orange Blossom Queen contestant.
On April 19, 1947 she married William Black of Taunton, MA, who raised, trained, and raced grey hounds and was the son of Scottish immigrants. They had three children, Bill, Margie, and Wayne. Black was killed in a car accident on March 1, 1954.
Margaret married Jack MacArthur of Port Deposit, MD on September 30, 1955. They had one child, Marla.
Margaret's parents had started Kirkland Sod in Davie, FL in the late 1940s and moved the family business in the Samsula, FL area in the late 1950s. Margaret and her brother Elmer and their families were all involved in the family business for a period of years. Margaret and Jack MacArthur owned and operated the Kirkland Garden Center on South US 1 in New Smyrna for a number of years. They also had MacArthur Landscaping, a residential and commercial landscaping business, in New Smyrna from 1963 to 1996.
After retiring from the landscaping business, Margaret, a talented artist, focused on painting florals, landscapes, and wildlife. Her husband, Jack, a skilled woodworker, often made furniture for Margaret to paint and picture frames to complete her work. Some of her art can be found in the New Smyrna community. They hosted an "Art in the Garden" at their home and participated in community art shows. Her artwork will always be treasured by family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Jack MacArthur, and her children, Bill Black, Margie Jones, Wayne Black, Marla Harrell, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Mable, father Jack, and brother Elmer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Halifax Hospice at https://www.halifaxhealth.org/services-treatments/our-services/hospice-care/giving/donation-portal
To make a charitable donation check by mail, please mail to:
Halifax Health - Hospice, Fund Development
3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129