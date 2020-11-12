Margaret Nagy

6/14/1927 - 10/27/2020

Margaret Elisabeth Nagy passed away peacefully on October 27,, 2020. Margaret was born Margareta Elisabeth Tabery on June 14, 1927 in Ober Raudin, Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia. She was uprooted from her home and separated from her family during the turmoil of World War II and continued traveling through Europe as a refugee to eventually be reunited with her family in Germany. Margaret came to the USA, starting her new life in Nebraska and then moving to New Jersey where she became an American citizen in 1958 which she was always immensely proud of. Margaret's first marriage ended tragically with the accidental death of her husband, Stephen Antoszewski. Margaret married Alex Nagy in 1963.

Margaret and Alex lived in New Jersey until moving to Ormond Beach, FL in 1989. They traveled together visiting Europe, Canada, Hawaii and as many states as they could. They loved their life in Florida, calling it their paradise. Margaret loved to travel, cook, bake and especially giggle with her grandchildren who she created fond memories with. Her Christmas cookies were unrivaled and a favorite of anyone who had pleasure of tasting them. She would spend days making tins and stocking the garage full of cookies for the Holidays and the aroma of the baked nuts, cinnamon, butter and of course powdered sugar seemed to fill the world with goodness. Margaret's strength, love of her family and persistence were evident in everything she did in life. Margaret: wife, mother and loving Oma is survived by her son Paul Nagy, his wife Sandra and three grandchildren: Talia, Paige and Julius. Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband Alex in their paradise, Ormond Beach, FL.



