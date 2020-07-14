Margaret Anne Heller
June 20, 1938 - July 11, 2020
Margaret Anne (Peggy) Heller from South Daytona, FL died on July 11, 2020 at her home from a serious illness. Peggy was born in The Bronx, NYC and also lived in the Port Jefferson area of Long Island, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Margaret Hoffmann, her sister, Harriet Duffy and her first husband, Carl J. Balzarano. She moved to beach-side Daytona Beach with her five children where she met her current husband, Paul Heller. They were married in 1986. Her children are Carlene A. Maxwell (Eugene, OR), Todd Balzarano and Wayne Balzarano (Daytona Beach, FL), Dawn Balzarano (Indialantic, FL) and Randy Balzarano (Sacramento, CA). She has seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Peggy was a certified hair stylist in three states, and became a registered nurse the same month she turned 50. She did her RN work at Fish Memorial Hospital where she retired at the age of 60. Internment of her ashes will be at the Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, FL and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society
.