Margaret Rebecca Rance
Jan. 10, 1931 - June 16, 2019
Margaret leaves; grands, great grands; sisters, Lula Pearl Walker, Uradell Newkirk and Mildred Scott; and a host of family members and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by sons, Calvin Austin, Sr. and Donald Fries; brothers, Albert Hines and Willie Hines; sisters, Azzie Lee Holloway and Claudie Mae Smith. Life celebration for Margaret Rance will be Monday, June 24th at Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation from 12:30 to 1:00 service time. Services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019