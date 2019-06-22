Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rebecca Rance


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Rebecca Rance Obituary
Margaret Rebecca Rance
Jan. 10, 1931 - June 16, 2019
Margaret leaves; grands, great grands; sisters, Lula Pearl Walker, Uradell Newkirk and Mildred Scott; and a host of family members and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by sons, Calvin Austin, Sr. and Donald Fries; brothers, Albert Hines and Willie Hines; sisters, Azzie Lee Holloway and Claudie Mae Smith. Life celebration for Margaret Rance will be Monday, June 24th at Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation from 12:30 to 1:00 service time. Services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now