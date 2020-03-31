|
|
Margaret (Peggy) Colgan Stevens
June 22, 1920 - March 30, 2020
Margaret (Peggy) Colgan Stevens of DeLand passed away on March 30 at the age of 99. Peggy was born on June 22, 1920 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Peggy lived life to the fullest treasuring her family and friends. She grew up in Linden, New Jersey and married Max R. Stevens on September 27, 1941 in Columbus, Georgia. When Max returned from serving in The Pacific Theater in 1946, they moved to Miami to raise their growing family. In 1959 they moved to Pembroke Pines, Florida where Peggy was a familiar figure driving around in her Morris Minor as an Avon Lady. Ardent travelers, the couple missed only two continents, Antarctica and South America. In 1973 They retired to DeLand, bought a motor home and traveled extensively through the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Peggy and Max were married for 60 years when Max passed in 2001. Peggy was active in her church, St. Peter's, and had many friends and family far and wide. Peggy is survived by her daughters, Susan (Barry) Schulman, Diane (Dan) Mulberger, Barbara (Jerry) Heizmann and son Richard (Liz Falvey) Stevens. She leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Due to the present world situation, Peggy's memorial service will be delayed. We hope to celebrate her life on her 100th birthday in June. In lieu of flowers, please support Vitas Hospice at vitascommunityconnection.org.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020