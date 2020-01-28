Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Margaret T. Coleman Obituary
Margaret T. Coleman
May 8, 1933 - January 25, 2020
Margaret T. Coleman, age 86, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence with her children and grandson at her side. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, to George and Mary Valente Bouffard; Margaret moved to this area in 1972 from her birthplace. A retired inspector for Hudson Tool and Dye; Margaret was known as the fastest inspector and loved working for Hudson until her health forced her to retire at the age of 82. A caregiver to many people; she was very family oriented and loved spending time with her friends, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and looked forward to each new life. Margaret was one of 8 children; and is survived by her brother, Richard Bouffard. Survivors include her 5 children, Donna Bloss, Stephen Coleman, Debbie Dexter, and her husband, Ron, Cheryl Neiman, and her husband, Wally, and daughter, Tammy Coleman; a brother, Richard Bouffard;11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Lacey, Jr. in 2010 and her son, Sammy Lacey in 1991. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, with Bishop Robert Thomas, officiating. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater.
