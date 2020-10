Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret W. Underwood

October 17, 2020

Margaret, age 76, died 10/17/20. She was a Ct. OB nurse for over 30 years, and a sexual assault nurse for 9 years in Florida. Margaret is survived by her husband Steven, Ormond Beach, Fl. and daughter Christine, Portland, Or. Any contributions you might wish to make can be donated in her name to the wonderful environmental group "4 Oceans" on net.



