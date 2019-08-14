Home

Marge Mauriello Obituary
Marge Mauriello
Feb. 28, 1929 - August 12, 2019
Marge Mauriello age 90, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Regency Elderly Care, Edgewater. Born in Leipsic, Ohio to Euzlues and Lawanda Hammond Radabaugh, Marge came to the area in 1989 from Chesapeake, Virginia. She was a supporter of Friendship Force and enjoyed card games, especially playing poker and bridge. Marge loved flowers, traveling and her coffee.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Dominick; 4 sons, Mark (Diane) Mauriello of New Smyrna Beach; Paul Mauriello of Cutler Bay; Thomas (Chris) Mauriello of Toledo, Ohio and Dom (Diane) Mauriello of Eagle, Colorado; grandson, Keith Mauriello of Toledo, Ohio; 4 granddaughters, Caroline Mauriello of Coral Gables; Melissa Mauriello, of Toledo, Ohio; Laura Mauriello, of Deerfield Beach, and Macey Mauriello, of Toledo, Ohio; 3 sisters, Virginia Hayden, Dorothy White and Lawanda Radabaugh. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason; 2 brothers, John and Paul; 2 sisters, Merridith and Dielia. Memorial Gathering will be from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17th at Settle-Wilder Chapel, New Smyrna Beach. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
