Margie Lee PaulkDec. 19, 1932 - May 18, 2020Graveside Services for Mrs. Margie Lee Paulk, 87, Daytona Beach, who passed on Monday, May 18, 2020 will be 11 AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Dr. L. Ronald Durham, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri, May 29) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Paulk was born December 19, 1932 in West Green, Georgia to the late John Green and Addie Warren Green. She later met and was united in marriage to the late Willie D. Paulk in Douglas, Georgia, and to this union five children were born. The family relocated to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and then to Daytona Beach, Florida. Mrs. Paulk was educated in Brooks County, Georgia public school system. She retired from Halifax Hospital following 25 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, dressing for any occasion, attending church, and she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Paulk; children: Margie, Faye, and Larry Paulk. She is survived by 2 sons, Harry and David Paulk; 16 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren