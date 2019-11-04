|
|
Marguerite Elizabeth Savini
06/21/1928 - 11/01/2019
Marguerite Elizabeth Savini, age 91, of Edgewater, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Marguerite moved to this area in 1980 from Mansfield, Massachusetts.
A former jewelry maker for Balfour's; Marguerite was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, a 20 year dedicated volunteer for Bert Fish Medical Center and the Chemical People for a Drug Free Youth Thrift Store, enjoyed and was active in square dancing and roller skating in her youth and loved animals, especially her little dog Cricket who she always referred to as her pal and baby. She was a warm and loving mother and grandmother to all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family tree includes 7 children, Ann Dearnley, of Plant City, Lorraine Lena, of Sebastian, Thomas Savini, of Sequin, Texas, Elizabeth Bennoch, of Buckfield, Maine, David Savini, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Trish Savini, of Edgewater, and Linda Vadeboncoeur, of Taunton, Massachusetts; brothers and sisters, Etienne, Ovila, Clemence, Yvette, Edouard, Ernest, Pauline and Madeleine; grandchildren, Chris, April, Jonathan, Jennifer, Chad, Stephanie, Amanda, Alicia, Keyla, Chance and Raymond. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 1989.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Edgewater. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Settle-Wilder Funeral Home.
Donations greatly appreciated in Mrs. Savini's name to Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Edgewater.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019