Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Savini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Elizabeth Savini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Elizabeth Savini Obituary
Marguerite Elizabeth Savini
06/21/1928 - 11/01/2019
Marguerite Elizabeth Savini, age 91, of Edgewater, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Marguerite moved to this area in 1980 from Mansfield, Massachusetts.
A former jewelry maker for Balfour's; Marguerite was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, a 20 year dedicated volunteer for Bert Fish Medical Center and the Chemical People for a Drug Free Youth Thrift Store, enjoyed and was active in square dancing and roller skating in her youth and loved animals, especially her little dog Cricket who she always referred to as her pal and baby. She was a warm and loving mother and grandmother to all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family tree includes 7 children, Ann Dearnley, of Plant City, Lorraine Lena, of Sebastian, Thomas Savini, of Sequin, Texas, Elizabeth Bennoch, of Buckfield, Maine, David Savini, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Trish Savini, of Edgewater, and Linda Vadeboncoeur, of Taunton, Massachusetts; brothers and sisters, Etienne, Ovila, Clemence, Yvette, Edouard, Ernest, Pauline and Madeleine; grandchildren, Chris, April, Jonathan, Jennifer, Chad, Stephanie, Amanda, Alicia, Keyla, Chance and Raymond. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 1989.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Edgewater. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Settle-Wilder Funeral Home.
Donations greatly appreciated in Mrs. Savini's name to Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Edgewater.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -