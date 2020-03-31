Home

Marguerite Helen Finch
July 17, 1921 - March 29, 2020
Marguerite Helen Finch, age 98 years, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Smyrna West Assisted Living. Born and raised in Mt. Kisco, New York; she moved from Gardner, NY to Florida. Marguerite enjoyed crafts, knitting, crocheting and music. She loved to sing. During the last 5 years, she was at Smyrna West and received compassionate care from Beth Snyder, and all of the loving and caring workers. The staff was the BEST. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Susan (George) Pezanowski, of New Smyrna Beach and June Finch, of Newburgh, NY; 3 sons, Warren (Donna) Finch, of Lubbuck, TX; William (Lynn) Finch, of Edgewater and Robert Finch, of Middletown, NY; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and was preceded in death by her husband in 2001, Chester Dixon Finch. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
