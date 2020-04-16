|
Marguerite Prioleau Sley Whiting
June 24, 1934 - April 11, 2020
Marguerite Prioleau Sley Whiting, 85, died on April 11, 2020. Marguerite was beloved by all and made a positive impact on every life she touched. With style and grace, beauty and wit, she excelled at anything she put her hand to. A devout Episcopalian, Marguerite's faith was a guiding force throughout her life.
Born in Fairmont, West Virginia, Marguerite moved to Florida at a young age and graduated from Seabreeze High School, Daytona Beach, Florida, in 1952. With the Seabreeze Spanish Club, she made a goodwill visit to Havana to meet Cuban teachers and students, then under the Batista regime. She attended the University of Florida and was Pi Kappa Alpha sweetheart, a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and sang high soprano with the Woman's Glee Club, graduating in 1956. She earned a master's degree in education from Rollins College and taught kindergarten and elementary school for almost 20 years. Marguerite lived in Lake County, Florida, until the 1980s, where she started a kindergarten at St. James Episcopal Church; served as president of the Eustis Service League; and taught Sunday School at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She relocated to the Treasure Coast of Florida for the latter part of her life and served on the vestry of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart, Florida. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed saltwater fishing and antiquing.
Marguerite was a loving wife to husband George for 34 years, until his death. She married Justin Rice Whiting (Vero Beach, FL) in 2001, who survives her. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she is survived by daughter, Laura Barfield (Mt. Pleasant, SC); sons, Dutch (Merritt Island, FL) and Mark (Cocoa Beach, FL); 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Philip Ford Prioleau, M.D. and Hazel Hood Prioleau; and sister, Mary Frances Kump.
"It's always fun, when Maggie's around." A star is gone . . . she will be missed.
There will be a private family burial in Magnolia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the , https://www.cancer.org/, or the Alzheimer's Foundation, https://alzfdn.org/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020