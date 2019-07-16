|
|
Maria A. Cordeiro
July 8, 2019
Maria A. Cordeiro, 69, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 after a brief illness under the compassionate care of AdventHealth Palm Coast. Maria is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Manuel S. Cordeiro; a daughter, Rose Marie Cordeiro-Aguiar and her husband, Joseph; a son, Michael Cordeiro; two sisters, Madalena Resendes and Zenalia Sousa; a cherished grandson, Nathaniel Aguiar, and many close family friends. She was born in Santa Maria, Portugal on October 7, 1949, a daughter to the late Antonio and Adelaide Melo Sousa. Maria worked and retired as a certified nurse's assistant and mental health associate from the state of Connecticut. Maria's compassion, dedication and her kindness to all the patients entrusted in her care will never be forgotten. Maria touched so many lives with her generous and loving heart. Maria was the most devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, best friend all could have hoped for. Maria will be forever missed. She was a devote catholic and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast and earlier a member of the St. Patrick's Church in East Hampton, CT. Maria loved her family and would send her grandson care packages of homemade knitted scarfs and cookies. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, cooking and baking, traveling to Portugal, Mexico and taking cruises. Should friends and family desire to send flowers, the family suggests yellow flowers in remembrance of Maria's love of the color. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church; 6400 Belle Terre Parkway; Palm Coast, Fl. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the Memorial room at the church. The family of Mrs. Cordeiro has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019