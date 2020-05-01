Maria Florena Tenazas Raval, MD
June 20, 1939 - April 28, 2020
Maria Raval, 80, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on April 28, 2020 at her residence in Palm Coast. She was born on June 20, 1939 in Makado Aklan, Philippines to the late Salvador Ureta Tenazas, Sr. and Salvacion DelCastillo Torrefiel Tenazas. Maria graduated from Medical School with her Doctorate at the age of 24 at The University of Santo Tomas in Manilla. She retired after 45 years as a Pathologist at Grace Harper Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Maria also held a faculty post position as an Assistant Professor at Wayne State Medical School in Detroit, Michigan. She was consistently awarded and voted as one of America's Top Physicians. She and her husband moved to the Palm Coast area 20 years ago from Troy, Michigan. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Maria was a Professor of Medicine, a dedicated physician, a Wonderful Wife and Mother and a doting Lola. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Antonio Raval, MD; daughter, Dr. Cynthia McGovern and her husband, John McGovern; son, Jeffrey Raval, MD and his wife, Amy Raval; sister, Inday Tenazas; and five grandchildren, Julia Raval, Josh Raval, Brendan McGovern, Matthew Raval and Sophia Raval. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Edwin Raval and Steven Raval. Memorial Donations may be made in her memory to The Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.