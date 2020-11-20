Maria M. Clifton

Oct. 13, 1936 - Nov. 12, 2020

Maria M. Clifton passed away on November 12, 2020. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and doting grandmother. Maria was a warm and gracious neighbor and friend and is fondly remembered as an upbeat and giving member of the family and her community. Born and raised in Daytona Beach, Maria was from a family of Florida pioneers who helped to settle the Halifax area. She was born Maria Menefee Martoccia to Lionel Joseph Martoccia and Frances Davidson Brower. In 1876 Maria's great, great grandfather, Dr. Lorenzo Dow Huston, became the first mayor of Daytona. Maria grew up at 448 South Beach Street, in one of Daytona's most historic neighborhoods. She was the author of three books focused on her ancestors' lives: Remembrances of an Early Daytona Childhood; Emma and May; and All We Have To Fear Is The Lonesome. A 1954 graduate of Mainland High School, Maria attended Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia for two years. She transferred to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and graduated in 1958. Upon graduation, she went to work as an Assistant Buyer at Davidson-Paxon department store in Atlanta, GA. She later obtained her teaching credentials from the University of Florida and taught at several locations in Florida. In 1965, Maria married fellow Daytona Beach native Larry Daniel Clifton at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. She accompanied him throughout his career in the United States Air Force, which took them to South Carolina, Texas, and California as well as three tours in Italy. Upon Larry's retirement from the Air Force, the couple returned to Daytona Beach in 1982. Maria became active in the Halifax Historical Society, the Museum of Arts and Sciences, the City Island Library, and the Cherry Laurel Garden Club. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church and a longtime member of the Halifax River Yacht Club. She was a member of the Jamestown Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons. Maria is survived by her husband of 55 wonderful years, Lt. Col. (ret) Larry Daniel Clifton (USAF); their two sons, Clay Brower Clifton and Lawrence Huston Clifton; and her teenage grandchildren, Camille Mariah Clifton and Kyle Nicholas Clifton. Maria was predeceased by her two brothers, Dr. Charles "Tom" Martoccia (1930-2000) and Lionel Joseph "Marty" Martoccia, Jr. (1934-2015). A private, graveside burial ceremony was held at Daytona Memorial Park cemetery. Plans are being made for a later memorial service at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Please consider a memorial donation to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 216 Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 or to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.



