Maria Wieclawek
02/02/1921 - 06/19/2019
Maria Wieclawek, formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 in Palm Coast, Florida at the age of 98. She was born on February 2, 1921 in Lilimberg, district of Slonim, province of Nowogrodek, Poland to the late Adam Pawlikowski and Jadwiga Pawlikowski (Bohdanowicz). Upon the invasion of Poland in 1939, Maria and her mother were deported to a labor camp in Kazakhstan. After the Armistice was declared, she joined General Wladyslaw Anders' 2nd Corps on March 3, 1942 as a nurse in charge of three hundred volunteers of the Polish Women's Auxiliary Service. She was assigned to field hospitals in Palestine, Tel Aviv and Egypt, where she received training as an x-ray technician. She received the British Defense and War Medal 1939-1945. After Maria and her mother were reunited with her father, they immigrated to the Dominican Republic and finally to the United States in 1951, settling in Manhattan, New York. In 1959 she married Dr. Tadeusz Wieclawek. Upon her husband's death in 1986, she lived with her beloved mother, Jadwiga Bohdanowicz, in Palm Coast until she died in 1996 at the age of 102. Maria was active in her Church, veterans' organizations and the Polonia Society of Korona, Florida, Inc., promoting Polish faith, culture and history. She will be missed by many friends who appreciated her wit, kindness and wonderful personality. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Rd. South, Flagler Beach. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 11:30 AM at St. Marys Catholic Church, 89 St. Marys Place, Bunnell. Burial will be at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pennsylvania. For online condolences go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 23, 2019