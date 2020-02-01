|
Marian Ernestine Harris Jones "Ernie"
11/3/1951 - 01/27/2020
Marian Ernestine Harris Jones "Ernie", age 68, of Daytona Beach, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona. Born in New Smyrna Beach to Samuel R. And Caroline McDonald Harris; Ernie was a lifelong resident.
A bookkeeper for Central Hydraulics for 25 years, she also worked at Watercraft for many years.
Ernestine graduated in 1970 from New Smyrna Beach High School and graduated in 1972 from Massey Bus College. She was very outgoing, and free spirited, a loving friend to many. She always had a smile on her face with a very positive outlook on life. Ernestine loved to bowl, camp, sing and had a love for all birds. She especially loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. The only stranger to her were people she didn't meet yet.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Jones, of Daytona Beach and fiancé Darren Emmons; son, John Jones, Jr., of Oak Hill; 3 grandsons, Michael Wilson, of New Smyrna Beach; Sam (Karlee) Jones, of Tennessee; Hunter Maloney, of Daytona Beach; cousins and numerous friends. Ernie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bernice Harris.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Chapel with The Reverend Andrew Pollock, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from Noon until the time of the service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020