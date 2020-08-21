1/1
Marian Isabel Laisy Hammett
1914 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Isabel Laisy Hammett
12/4/1914 - 8/19/2020
Marian Isabel Laisy Hammett, our "GGma", transitioned peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in DeLand, FL. She was 105 1/2 years old. Marian was born in LaGrange, OH on December 4, 1914, to her parents, George and Jennie Hoffman. She married Carl Laisy in 1935 and they raised two children on a farm in Elyria, OH. No matter the circumstances or obstacles, Marian remained loving, resilient, positive, and found creative solutions. Her patience, compassion, empathy, gratitude, generosity, and overall energy captivated and won the hearts of everyone she met. Not to mention her seemingly ageless beauty. Her family will mostly miss the twinkle in her eye as she'd wink and crinkle up her nose, while shrugging her shoulders with her signature almost mischievous charm.
She is predeceased by her two siblings, Betty Schmittgen and Edward Hoffman, husbands Carl ("Joe") Laisy and later Roy Hammett, and her son Larry Laisy. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Barbara Hodge (Everette), her four grand daughters Susannah Woide (Chuck), Traci Kesterton (Bill), Jennie Gaddy (Eddie), and Carmen Collins, her eight great grand children MacKenzie, Tyler, Zach, Jarret, Ethan, Ellie, Asher, and Molly and her two great great grand sons Jaxon and Collin. There will be a private graveside service on Monday, August 24th. Contributions in her memory may be sent to any charity of your choice in her name and memory. In her words, "thank you for loving me", and "the Good Lord has finally carried me home."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved