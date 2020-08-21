Marian Isabel Laisy Hammett
12/4/1914 - 8/19/2020
Marian Isabel Laisy Hammett, our "GGma", transitioned peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in DeLand, FL. She was 105 1/2 years old. Marian was born in LaGrange, OH on December 4, 1914, to her parents, George and Jennie Hoffman. She married Carl Laisy in 1935 and they raised two children on a farm in Elyria, OH. No matter the circumstances or obstacles, Marian remained loving, resilient, positive, and found creative solutions. Her patience, compassion, empathy, gratitude, generosity, and overall energy captivated and won the hearts of everyone she met. Not to mention her seemingly ageless beauty. Her family will mostly miss the twinkle in her eye as she'd wink and crinkle up her nose, while shrugging her shoulders with her signature almost mischievous charm.
She is predeceased by her two siblings, Betty Schmittgen and Edward Hoffman, husbands Carl ("Joe") Laisy and later Roy Hammett, and her son Larry Laisy. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Barbara Hodge (Everette), her four grand daughters Susannah Woide (Chuck), Traci Kesterton (Bill), Jennie Gaddy (Eddie), and Carmen Collins, her eight great grand children MacKenzie, Tyler, Zach, Jarret, Ethan, Ellie, Asher, and Molly and her two great great grand sons Jaxon and Collin. There will be a private graveside service on Monday, August 24th. Contributions in her memory may be sent to any charity of your choice
in her name and memory. In her words, "thank you for loving me", and "the Good Lord has finally carried me home."