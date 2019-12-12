Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Park
550 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 322-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Jeanette Robeson Douglas


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Jeanette Robeson Douglas Obituary
Mrs. Marian Jeanette Robeson Douglas
Sept. 10, 1933 - Dec. 6, 2019
Marian R. Douglas of Ormond Beach, FL passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was 86 years old. Mrs. Douglas was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Elbert Newton Robeson and Joyce Cleo Davis.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara. She is survived by her husband Eugene Douglas; two children, Carole Rebbel and her husband Jim of Palm Coast; Michael E. Douglas and his wife Roxanne of Bossier, LA; two grandchildren, Matthew M. Douglas and Michelle E. Hartley (nee Douglas) and her husband Bobby; great-grandchildren, Zachary C. Douglas and his wife Maddi; great-great grandchildren Jaxon Hartley and Ashton Douglas.
She was interred at a private graveside service, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Rd. Ormond Beach, FL 32174. A celebration of life memorial service open to all friends and family will be on December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tomoka United Methodist Church, 1000 Old Tomoka Rd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ormond-beach-fl/marian-douglas-8952021
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -