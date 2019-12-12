|
Mrs. Marian Jeanette Robeson Douglas
Sept. 10, 1933 - Dec. 6, 2019
Marian R. Douglas of Ormond Beach, FL passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was 86 years old. Mrs. Douglas was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Elbert Newton Robeson and Joyce Cleo Davis.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara. She is survived by her husband Eugene Douglas; two children, Carole Rebbel and her husband Jim of Palm Coast; Michael E. Douglas and his wife Roxanne of Bossier, LA; two grandchildren, Matthew M. Douglas and Michelle E. Hartley (nee Douglas) and her husband Bobby; great-grandchildren, Zachary C. Douglas and his wife Maddi; great-great grandchildren Jaxon Hartley and Ashton Douglas.
She was interred at a private graveside service, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Rd. Ormond Beach, FL 32174. A celebration of life memorial service open to all friends and family will be on December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tomoka United Methodist Church, 1000 Old Tomoka Rd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
