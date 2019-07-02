|
|
Marie Antoinette (Toni) Henshaw
09/07/1945 - 06/03/2019
Marie Henshaw (73) of Glenwood passed away peacefully at home June 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was survived by her husband of 60 years Ralph Nelson Henshaw, Sr., her brother Joseph N. Harris (Rusty) of Merritt Island, daughter Julie Canada (Van) of DeLand, son Ralph N. Henshaw, Jr. (Wendy) of DeLeon Springs. Grandchildren Jason, Ralph III, Michelle, Meagan & Tara, Jennifer, Adam, Matt, Megan, Katie and 10 great-grandchildren. She had a large extended family and loved each of them. Family was the most important thing to her. She was a successful business owner and realtor in DeLand. She was an active member of her church, LifePoint Community Church of DeLand. Interest and hobbies include her family, traveling, genealogy and playing cards and scrabble. She had numerous friends that she loved and appreciated. On Saturday, July 6, 2019 funeral services for Marie (Toni) will be held at LifePoint Community Church in DeLand. 9:00am-10:00am Visitation. 10:00 am-11:00am Funeral Service. 11:00am Committal Service at Glenwood Cemetery for family and close friends. Lunch for everyone at LifePoint Community Church. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019