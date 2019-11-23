|
Marie Bremner
14 May 1943 - 22 November 2019
BREMNER, MARIE HADDAD passed away peacefully on 22 November 2019, at the age of 76, with her children at her bedside. Known to everyone as Marie, she was born 14 May 1943 as Leila Maria Haddad to Albert (Abdulla) M. and Laura (Née: Pagnani) Haddad in Boston, MA. She had one sibling, her four (4) year younger sister Barbara. Marie's family resided in Wellesley, MA until relocating to Miami, FL in 1958 where she later met her husband of thirty-one (31) years, Graham L. Bremner. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her beloved sister Barbara (Née: Haddad) Aller. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Keeley (husband: Christopher) and her son Paul Bremner (Wife: Ana) and her three treasured grandchildren: Aidan Keeley (age 10), Jennifer Bremner (age 6), and Alexander Bremner (age 3). Marie has always been a devoted wife and mother, watching her family grow from her two children on to their children. She was family centered, and her strongest character traits can be described as reliable, dependable, and independent, as well as possessing a terrific memory. Marie loved to travel and later in life accomplished her personal goal of visiting the 48 contiguous United States (the existing states when she was born). During her lifetime, Marie had multiple professions, including as a Legal Secretary for a law firm in Miramar, FL, and later working her way up the ranks in the Volusia County Property Appraisers Office in Deland, FL; starting as an Assessment Records Specialist and after fifteen (15) years of service retired as an Appraiser in the Tangible Personal Property Division. Marie's wishes were to return to Boston for her final resting place, where it all began, at which time the family will honor and celebrate her life. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019