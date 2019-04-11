|
Marie J. Cortese
10/03/1942 - 04/06/2019
Marie was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. She was the daughter of Ed and Anna Mae Jones and she is survived by her husband, Fred; sons Chris Cortese of Rockport, Maine and Todd Cortese of Oakland Park, FL; daughter, Joanna DeHart of Trussville, Alabama, daughter-in-law Sherise Cortese and son-in-law Matt Dehart. She is also survived by her stepmother, Frances Jones of Chapin, SC; stepbrother, Jim Montegue of Lexington, KY and six grandchildren: Matthew and Austin DeHart, Cole, Lane, Eliana and Addison Cortese. Marie's surviving first cousins are Rose Merriman of Wildwood, FL, Kathy Chontos of Raleigh, NC, Mike Wyss of Wesley Chapel, FL, Bobby Jones of Baxley, GA, Cecil Shine of Jacksonville, Buzz Stoner of Immokalee, FL, Betsy Rosenfield of Shreveport, LA, Mary Ann Hutchinson of Brookville, FL and Ellen and Marilyn Shine. Marie's close friends from childhood supported her through many months of illness. They included Brenda and Terry Caldwell of Jacksonville Beach, Susan Rushing of Jacksonville, Joy Bell of Roanoke Rapids, NC and Laura and Kenny Hilson of St. Mary's, GA. Marie adopted Thom Heaton of Oakland Park into the family. Thom opened his home to Marie for many months while she received medical treatment. Marie devoted many years to Vienna Baptist Church, in Vienna, Virginia as a church secretary and tireless volunteer. Marie especially loved working with young children. She had a special love for babies and a gift for bonding with the most innocent of souls. She retired in 2000 and moved to Ormond Beach where she was a faithful member of Riverbend Community Church in Ormond Beach. Marie treasured her children and grandchildren, both far and near, and would travel the ends of the earth to see them. She visited multiple states and over 16 countries in Europe, South America, the Caribbean, the Near East and the Far East to spend precious time with them. She was a gifted artist whose work was always offered as an expression of love. Those in her life are fortunate to be blessed with beautiful quilts, ornaments and other creations by which to remember her. Marie's love for cooking was to the benefit of all who graced her table. She was an amazing cook who loved to bring joy to others through the meals and confections she made. Marie was known for her generosity; She never hesitated to offer help to those in need. She also loved Bible study and church ministries. Marie was a Proverbs 31 helpmate to her husband, Fred, and her friends. She celebrated her 56th wedding anniversary last December 28th. Marie's memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Riverbend Community Church, 2080 West Grenada Blvd. in Ormond Beach.
