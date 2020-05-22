Marie J. Stelzman

October 22, 1918 - May 20, 2020

Marie J. Stelzman, 101, of Deltona, passed away May 20, 2020. She was born October 22, 1918 In Amsterdam, Holland to Marinus Roskam and Janet Meyer. Marie is preceded in death by her husband Henry Stelzman; brother William Roskam; survived by her brother John Kreuter, sister Janet Travers; and many nieces and nephews. Marie was employed by Sparrow's Tobacco Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of The Deltona Garden Club, New Jersey Club, Pink Lady for DeLand Hospital, Citizens On Patrol (C.O.P.) and the Orange City Bowling League. Marie enjoyed Oil Painting, Knitting, and Crocheting.



