Marie J. Stelzman
1918 - 2020
Marie J. Stelzman
October 22, 1918 - May 20, 2020
Marie J. Stelzman, 101, of Deltona, passed away May 20, 2020. She was born October 22, 1918 In Amsterdam, Holland to Marinus Roskam and Janet Meyer. Marie is preceded in death by her husband Henry Stelzman; brother William Roskam; survived by her brother John Kreuter, sister Janet Travers; and many nieces and nephews. Marie was employed by Sparrow's Tobacco Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of The Deltona Garden Club, New Jersey Club, Pink Lady for DeLand Hospital, Citizens On Patrol (C.O.P.) and the Orange City Bowling League. Marie enjoyed Oil Painting, Knitting, and Crocheting.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldauff Family Funeral Home and Crematory
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
