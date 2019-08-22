|
|
Marie "Re" James
August 13, 2019
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Marie "Re" James, 80, Daytona Bch, who passed on August 13, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday at RJ Gainous Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Victor Gooden, Pastor, New Life Church Ministries, officiating. Mrs. James was born in Daytona Bch to Laura Mae Walker Davis "Shug" and Archie Emanuel. She was the 2nd child of 6 children. She attended the former Campbell High School, the Centipedes, where she was a cheerleader. She was in the graduating class of 1957. In 1958, she gave birth to a son, Larry Frazier, who preceded her in death and in 1962 she gave birth to her daughter, Patricia Drayton in Miami Bch, FL. She returned to Daytona Bch and worked as a nanny for a well-known Physician's family. She enjoyed playing Bingo and having fun with her close friends and family. She was stricken with arthritis at an early age, which led to several hip operations. She then developed Type 2 Diabetes ending her ability to work. In March 2018 she became a resident of Opis Coquina Center until August 13, 2019. She leaves behind a daughter, Patricia Drayton, Daytona Bch; grandson: Marquilo Rhynes (Tina); granddaughter: Naquia Denson; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Marion O'Berry and Joyce Thorn; a brother: Cleveland Leonard (Evelyn); a caring niece: Laura Dale Holmes; and other sorrowing relatives. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019