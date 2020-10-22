1/1
Marie Lane
Marie Lane
October 16, 2020
Marie Lane, 88, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on October 16, 2020 in Clermont, Florida. Marie was born in Lawrence, Kansas. She worked for the Johnson County Sheriff's office and the Johnson County Juvenal District Court for thirty six years. She moved to New Smyrna Beach in 2001. She is survived by her son David W. (Theresa) Flenker; sister Carol (Robert) Colhert; brother, George R. (Shirley) Rosser; grandchildren, Leslie (Jeremy) Kerns, Kim Wilburn, Jonathan (Amber) Flenker, Trestine M. Miller and Caryn Jamison; ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Services will be held November 5th at 11:00 at St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church in New Smyrna Beach. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers. Online condolences may be sent to wwwBaldwincremation.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
