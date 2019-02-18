|
Marie P. Terwilliger
02/13/2019
Marie P. Terwilliger, 84, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on February 13, 2019. Born in Calcutta, India, she came to Florida in 1972 from New York. She was a stenographer and a devoted mother. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, and son, Barry Terwilliger. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Lauren (Kevin) Cogan, Dewain Terwilliger, Clyde (Jackie) Terwilliger, Robin Terwilliger and Yolande (David) Baker, grandchildren, Samantha, Peter, Daniel, Adam, Tara, Kristen, Michael, Britt, Alayna, Zachary, Cassie, Shayla, Amanda, Garron, and numerous great grandchildren. Her family will celebrate her life on Saturday, February 23 at 2:00 pm at the Heritage Place at Baldwin Brothers, 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach. They have suggested memorials in her name to . You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019