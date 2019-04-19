|
|
Marie Rinaldi
02/18/1930 - 04/18/2019
Marie (Santopietro) Rinaldi, 89, of South Daytona, passed away on April 18, 2019, at Indigo Manor. Marie was born on February 18, 1930, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Francesco Santopietro and Josephine (Guerrera) Santopietro. She was a 1948 graduate of Wilby High School in Waterbury. She came to this area in 1971. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law. Marie was predeceased by her husband Paul A. Rinaldi, Jr., to whom she was married for 47 years, and by her parents. She is survived by her three children – Diane (Robert) Hawkins of Port Orange, Thomas (Dawn) Rinaldi of South Daytona, and Barbara (Mark) Thompson of Deland. She is also survived by her grandsons Michael Hawkins of South Daytona and Christopher Thompson of Orlando and granddaughter Sienna Rinaldi of South Daytona. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Avalon Cremation Services. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:30 am, at Basilica of St. Paul, Daytona Beach. Burial of cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the , 14499 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Suite 139, Tampa, FL 33618.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019