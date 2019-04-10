|
Marie Roane
03/22/2019
Memorial Service for Marie Roane, 88, Ormond Beach, will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 6:00pm at Grace Lutheran Church at Garden of Resurrection, 338 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach with Father James Queen officiating. Mrs. Roane was born in New York City, New York and moved to this area in 1980 from Hollywood, Florida. She worked in the Broward County school system for many years and retired from the Flagler Beach School System. She was engaged in the choir and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Brendan's Catholic Church for many years and actively administered to the sick at Halifax Hospital. Survivors include her three sons, Gene Enyart, Joseph Enyart and James Enyart; daughter-in-law, Vicki Enyart (married to Gene) and their two daughters, Marissa Enyart and Ashley Warmstein and her husband Michael, sister-in-law, Audrey Captain. Condolences to the family can be sent to 1 Saint Cloud Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33431.
