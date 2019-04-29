|
|
Marie Seroskie Wilson
5/5/1929 - 4/25/2019
Marie Seroskie Wilson was born and raised a coalminer's daughter in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, born to Joseph and Mary Seroskie. She took great pride in her Polish upbringing and heritage. She married a naval serviceman, John D. Wilson, and they were stationed at various bases throughout the U.S., including Jacksonville, FL, Sanford, FL, Hutchinson, KS, Berkeley, CA and Patuxent River, Maryland. Shortly upon John's passing in a military air crash in 1958 while over Newfoundland, she packed up her 3 children from the Patuxent River, Maryland Naval Base and moved to New Smyrna Beach. It was the dream of Marie and John to retire to New Smyrna Beach after his Naval Service. They first discovered New Smyrna Beach when they were stationed at the Sanford, Florida Naval Base in the early 1950's. She was a title clerk for the Volusia County Tag Office in New Smyrna Beach, before retiring. Family meant the world to her, as she did to her loving family. She leaves behind to cherish her memories 2 sons, Michael (Susan) Wilson of Ponce Inlet, FL, Daniel (Peggy) Wilson of Fort Collins, CO and daughter, Michelle Troian of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Also 8 grandchildren, Paul Imhoff, Jay Imhoff (Crystal), Jennifer Wilson, John Wilson, Hannah Wilson LeMoines (John), Jordan Troian (who passed away in 2004), Kyle Troian and Daniel Troian. Also 6 great grandchildren, Raegan 3 yrs old, Emma 18 months, Lacy 13 yrs old, Bailynn 4 yrs old, Rustin 3 yrs old, Axle 18 months, and 2 more on the way. A private family gathering to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Easter Seals of Volusia County.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019