Marie W. Hutcheson


Marie W. Hutcheson
01/15/1932 - 05/29/2019
Marie Wiedemann Hutcheson, 87, of Port Orange, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away May 29, 2019. Marie was born in Scarsdale, NY to August and Marian Wiedemann. In 1955, she married the love of her life, John M. Hutcheson. Marie held many positions during her life, including bank teller, credit investigator, and commercial map sales representative, but she was most proud of being a wife and mother. She enjoyed being with her family, the beach, fishing, and her pets. She was predeceased by her husband John, and is survived by her daughters Janice Hutcheson, Claudia Castro, son-in-law Jose Castro, grandson Miguel Castro and his wife Raina, and her caregiver Elvira Rodriguez. She also is survived by family members from the Hutcheson, Wiedemann, and Hanfling families. A Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1st from 2p-4p at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Dr., Port Orange FL 32127. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am Monday, June 3rd at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange. Burial alongside her husband, John, will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share condolences and stories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
