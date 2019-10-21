|
Marilee Dodimead
10/3/34 - 10/13/19
Marilee Dodimead, S. Daytona, passed peacefully at home on October 13th. Born in Hornell, NY, she relocated to Florida in 1952. She retired from Volusia County Schools after teaching at Tomoka Elem. and Spruce Creek Elem. She gave flute lessons for 20 years. A member of Grace Episcopal Church, she served as a flautist in the church ensemble. Survived by her daughters Christina Shank and Loralee Copp, son Peter Stanley, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 27th at 3:00 at Grace Episcopal Church, 4110 S Ridgewood Ave, Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019