Marilee Kucera
April 21, 1937 - October 5, 2020
Marilee Kucera, born April 21, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Jacob and Wilma Schneider, passed away at the age of 83 on October 5, 2020 in Conroe, TX. Marilee grew up in Seneca, IL and later moved to Broadview and Downers Grove, IL. She spent several years in Colorado Springs, CO and South Daytona, FL. Marilee retired and split her time between Los Angeles, CA and Montgomery, TX. Marilee loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She loved spending time with family and friends, going to the theater, sipping coffee at cafes, shopping and strolling along the beach. She enjoyed traveling around the United States and internationally. Mostly, she loved being a daughter, friend, niece, cousin, wife, mother and grandmother (Goa) and she wore those hats better than anyone.
Marilee is survived by her son, John Kucera and daughter-in-law, Maria Lombardo; her daughter, Stacy Schubert and son-in-law Ryan Schubert; daughter Susan Kucera and son-in-law, Trevor Groth. Grandchildren Cooper and Tucker Schubert and Otto and Rae Groth. Marilee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Kucera. You are invited to leave a written condolence on Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home website www.shmfh.com
.