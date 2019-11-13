Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
Marilyn Ann Kleinmeyer


1931 - 2019
Marilyn Ann Kleinmeyer Obituary
Marilyn Ann Kleinmeyer
Aug. 4, 1931 - Nov. 9, 2019
Marilyn Ann Kleinmeyer, 88 years young, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away November 9, 2019, at Halifax Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Seymour, Indiana, the daughter of late Lennie Mae and Alfred Miller. She was the oldest of 3 children. In 1952, she married the late Herbert Kleinmeyer. She retired as a purchasing agent for Security First Federal Savings and Loan in 1992. In 2002, she relocated to her home in Port Orange, where she enjoyed her retirement. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of South Daytona. She is survived by her son, James Kleinmeyer of Ellicott City, MD, and brother, John Miller of Orlando, Fl. Mrs. Kleinmeyer was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ronald Miller, of Edgewater, FL. A Viewing will be held Saturday November 16th at the Volusia Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens in Ormond Beach beginning at 10am with Funeral Service following at 11am.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
