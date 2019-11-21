|
|
Marilyn Ann Marks
Sept. 7th 1938 - Nov. 6th 2019
Marilyn Ann Marks passed away in Marietta, GA surrounded by her family on 6 November 2019 at the age of 81.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Elvin G. Marks and Marion H. (Nelson) Marks.
Marilyn graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1956. She went on to attend West Virginia State college where she received a B.S. in Biology with minors in Math and History in 1962. Upon graduating, she completed the requirements for a teaching certificate as she discovered teaching was her true calling in life.
Her Honors included: Beta Kappa Chi National Science Honorary Society: Member (1957-1962) and President (1958-1959), Phi Alpha Theta History Honorary Society: Member (1959-1962), Secretary and Treasurer (1960-1961).
Marilyn was a dedicated teacher throughout her whole life. She began teaching at St Anthony Catholic School in Charleston, WV in 1960 as a 5th grade teacher. She then went on to also teach at St Francis Catholic School of St Albans, WV from 1964 to 1967 where she taught 5th – 8th grade science and math; these were some of her fondest stories to share.
After marrying, she moved to Dickenson, Tx where she was a 5th grade teacher at the Shrine of the True Cross from 1969 to 1970. She continued teaching throughout her life as a substitute teacher while raising her daughters. She moved to the Daytona Beach area in the late 1980s where she was a teacher with the adjunct faculty at Daytona Beach Community College (now known as Daytona State College). She taught through the program at the Volusia County Corrections Facility as an instructor from 1988 till she retired in 2005.
Marilyn A. Marks is survived by her two daughters Amy A (McFadden) Fishetto of Daytona Beach, FL and SFC ( R ) Mary Jo McFadden Snyder with husband Brent Snyder and grandsons Keegan and Konnor of Marietta, GA., and granddaughter Amanda F. Shenehan with husband Darryl Shenehan of Bunnell, FL with great-grandchildren Alice and John.
Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park in St Albans, WV on the 23November 2019 at 1pm. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for family and friends on 7 December in Daytona Beach, FL to attend please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019