Marilyn "Lynn" Everett
March 4, 1938 - June 3, 2019
Marilyn "Lynn" Everett, age 81, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Johnson City, New York to Albert and Julia Eaton Scherer; Lynn came to the area in 1985 from Elizabethton, Tennessee.
The owner/operator of a General Store, in Cameron, NY; Lynn was a member of the Edgewater Union Church, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAV); Constellation of Junior Star (part of the Order of the Eastern Star); Power Squadron Auxiliary and a member of the YMCA.
Survivors include her sister, Nancy (Roger) Christian of Oak Hill; 2 brothers, Robert (Carol) Scherer of Conklin, NY and Albert "Bert" (Nancy) Scherer of Windsor, NY; Aunt Betty Balch, of Endwell, NY; Aunt Barbara McDaniel of California; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many loving friends. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald in 2017.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Edgewater Union Church with the Pastor Allen Baisley, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 10 to June 13, 2019