Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Crossland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Faye Crossland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Faye Crossland Obituary
Marilyn Faye Crossland
08/19/1939 - 09/28/2019
Marilyn Faye Crossland, age 80, of Edgewater, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Thomasville, Georgia to J.D. and Vera Beulah Bond Hasty, Marilyn came to the area in November, 1980; living many places being a military wife. A homemaker, Marilyn was raised Baptist and enjoyed bowling. She played in a league for many years. Marilyn was an avid reader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Darryl; 3 daughters, Cardin Crossland of Cocoa Beach, Connie (Robert) Hazelwood, of New Smyrna Beach and Angie Crossland of Daytona Beach; granddaughter, Brianna Hazelwood, of New Smyrna Beach; grandson, Brandon (Hope) Hazelwood, of Sanford; great grandson, Tucker Hazelwood, of Sanford; sister, Jeanette (Huey) Holton, of Orlando and brother, Delma (Louise) Hasty, of Edgewater. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Cecil Hasty. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims with Dr. Devon Jones, officiating. Burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlweilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now