Marilyn Faye Crossland
08/19/1939 - 09/28/2019
Marilyn Faye Crossland, age 80, of Edgewater, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Thomasville, Georgia to J.D. and Vera Beulah Bond Hasty, Marilyn came to the area in November, 1980; living many places being a military wife. A homemaker, Marilyn was raised Baptist and enjoyed bowling. She played in a league for many years. Marilyn was an avid reader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Darryl; 3 daughters, Cardin Crossland of Cocoa Beach, Connie (Robert) Hazelwood, of New Smyrna Beach and Angie Crossland of Daytona Beach; granddaughter, Brianna Hazelwood, of New Smyrna Beach; grandson, Brandon (Hope) Hazelwood, of Sanford; great grandson, Tucker Hazelwood, of Sanford; sister, Jeanette (Huey) Holton, of Orlando and brother, Delma (Louise) Hasty, of Edgewater. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Cecil Hasty. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims with Dr. Devon Jones, officiating. Burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019