Marilyn Hopper Jeffries
June 28, 1947 - July 16, 2020
Marilyn Hopper Jeffries, age 73, of New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville. Born in St. Augustine, Florida to Wallace W. and Janet Steele Hopper, Marilyn grew up in New Smyrna Beach.
She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Survivors include her brother, George (Pam) Hopper; nephew, Wade Hopper, all of Edgewater; sister, Cynthia (Bill) Ross, of Cocoa; 2 nieces, Kara Ross and Maia (Marc) Dobson; 3 nephews, Bert Ross, Greg Ross, and Travis Ross; 2 great nieces, Kyla Hunt and Cami Dobson; 2 great nephews, Nathaniel Perrin and Cavin Dobson. Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Wallace and mother, Janet. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the New Smyrna Beach United Church of Christ Teens in Action youth group - 203 Washington St. New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.