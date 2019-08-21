|
|
Marilyn Inga (Bygden) Walbroel
Sept. 2, 1936 - Aug. 20, 2019
Marilyn Walbroel died peacefully on Tuesday. She was born in St. Albans, NY and relocated to Volusia County in 1978. A retired nurse and mother of 6 children, she was devoted to her husband and family and her Lord, Jesus. Her pastimes included camping, hand crafts and reading. She was a member of The Sanctuary, Deland. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Goswin Walbroel and by her daughter, Karen Walbroel. She is survived by her son Thomas Walbroel, Orange City; daughters Laurie Panasci-Ballash (Michael), Deland; Donna Griffin (Fred), Ormond Beach; Ellen Borden (Del), Ormond Beach; Nancy Martin (Randy), Orange City; 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A funeral will be held at The Sanctuary, 401 E. Taylor Rd., Deland FL on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Lankford Funeral Home Deland is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019