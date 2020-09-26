Marilyn J. Tully
April 10, 1942 - September 13, 2020
Marilyn J. Tully, 78, formerly from Saratoga Springs, NY (Ormond Beach, FL) died Sunday, September 13 at her home in Zephyrhills, FL.
She was a 1960 graduate of Saratoga High School and attended Berkshire Business School in Pittsfield, MA. After a 30-year career with the New York State OMRDD, Marilyn retired in 1995, but returned to the work force soon after as a warranty clerk with New Country Ford in Saratoga Springs. After retiring a second time, Marilyn and Dave eventually moved to Florida settling in Ormond Beach.
She was a charter member and first treasurer of the Wilton State School Federal Credit Union (now Hudson River FCU). She had been an active member of TOPS, at one time serving as weight recorder. While living in NY she was a member of the Wilton Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her son, George W Hudson III, Greenville, NY; her daughter, Holly Hudson (Connie Plummer), Saratoga Springs, NY; her stepdaughter, Kathy Hudson (Jim) Ebert, Ballston Spa, NY; and one grandson, G Wesley Hudson IV, Greenville, NY. Other survivors include her sister, Elizabeth (Charles) Smeltzer, Zephyrhills, FL; niece, Tabitha Schultz, Maryville, TN; nephews, James Smeltzer (Holly Meyer), Ballston Spa, NY and William (Jerri) Smeltzer, Jacksonville, FL.
In addition to her parents, Millicent (Cochrane) Adams and George Evans, she was predeceased by her husband, David Tully in 2017. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in–law, Beverly Piazza-Hudson.
Her ashes will be interred at Daytona Memorial Park at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; National Kidney Foundation
, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016; or Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639.