Marilyn Joanne Freedman


1933 - 2020
Marilyn Joanne Freedman Obituary
Marilyn Joanne Freedman
Mar. 15, 1933 - Dec. 31, 2019
Marilyn Freedman, 86 years old, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family, on Tuesday. Marilyn was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Murray and Ida Minus. She went on to attend University of Michigan before marrying Bob "Sonny' Freedman in 1952. Together they raised four loving children before moving to Ormond Beach, FL in 1974. Marilyn's dedication and love extended beyond her family. Upon moving to Ormond Beach, she was an active and outgoing member of the Jewish community. Marilyn started Congregation B'nai Torah, dedicating much of her time building a House of Worship. She worked in the office of Dr. Long for over 30 years. Marilyn kept her family communicating and together and a loving family. Marilyn's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are a testament of her legacy of love for her family. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bob "Sonny' Freedman and son, Ira (Robin) Freedman of Ormond Beach; three grandchildren, Brian (Amber) and Sara and Shana. Son, Paul (Randee) Freedman of West Bloomfield, MI; two grandchildren, Samantha (Evan) and Jill; daughter, Gail Freedman(deceased) of Ormond Beach; three grandchildren, Steven (Carrie), Matthew and Pamela (Slava). Daughter Sue Irwin (Scott) of Henderson, NV; one grandchild, Michael (Stephanie). Eight great grandchildren, Laila, Avi, Amara, Elliott, Scarlett, Esme, Christopher and Henry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either The Jewish Federation of Volusia & Flagler Co.'s Jerry Doliner Food Bank, 470 Andalusia Ave., Ormond Beach FL 32176 or Congregation B'nai Torah.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
