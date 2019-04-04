|
|
Marilyn Joyce Long
04/03/2019
Marilyn Joyce (Kulp) Long, 72, of Ormond Beach, died April 3, 2019, following a sudden illness. Her loving family was together at her side. Marilyn will be remembered fondly for her kindness, enthusiasm, generosity and her loving and caring spirit. A service of thanksgiving for her life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2:00pm at Lohman's Funeral Home in Ormond Beach. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Marilyn was born in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Northeast High School in Philadelphia. She started her career with PSFS (Philadelphia Saving Fund Society), moved to the IRS, and then transferred to Fort Dix. There she met the love of her life, Bill Long, and embarked upon a devoted marriage of fifty years. After raising her family, Marilyn returned to work at Tomoka Oaks Elementary School as a teacher's assistant. Marilyn cared deeply about the world, the welfare of all people, and her community. She brightened the lives of everyone who knew her. Marilyn was loved and treasured by her husband Bill Long, son Tim Long (Jennifer), daughter Kate Hilbert (Jim), grandchildren Eleanor Long, Miller Long, Teagan Hilbert, and Paisley Hilbert, cousin Liz Bednarzik (Tom), nieces Karen McGowan (Tore Blichfeldt), Kim Kulp (Joseph McNulty), Kristine Roston, and nephew Michael McGowan (Susan). She was preceded in death by her beloved father Harold G. Kulp and mother Kathryn Smith Kulp, her sister Kathleen McGowan, and brother Harold I. Kulp. If you knew Marilyn, you know she lent her support to many causes that reflected her interests, including the , , American Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, and . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to such an organization. Marilyn would also have endorsed surprising a loved one with a happy gift from QVC. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019