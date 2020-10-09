Marilyn Kennedy
July 8, 1941 - August 26, 2020
Born in Kalamazoo, MI and resided in Portage, MI before moving to Florida after retiring from Bell Telephone after 30 years of service. Marilyn volunteered at Halifax Hospital, enjoyed golf, the Detroit Lions and Tigers, was an avid cat lover and very generously supported many organizations. After living in Florida for 16+ years she returned to Portage, MI in 2012. Please visit Marilyn's online guest book at http://www.langelands.com/obituary/Marilyn-Kennedy
to leave a condolence or message for her family.