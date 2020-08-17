1/
Marilyn Marie McGhee
1942 - 2020
Marilyn Marie McGhee
10/1/1942 - 8/13/2020
Marilyn Marie McGhee, 77 of DeLand passed away August 13, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born in Chatsworth, Georgia in October 1, 1942 and came to DeLand in the early 1960's from Cisco, Georgia. She and her husband were the owners of McGhee Chainsaw in DeLand. She was a Baptist. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Morris McGhee, Sr. in 1998 and her son David Jones. She is survived by her son Morris McGhee, II; daughter Jeri Branton (Rick); grandchildren Allen Branton, Staci Graves, Ashley Bailey, Katie Jones and Jessica Jones and 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Burial will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
