Marilyn Nelson "Sis" Wiggins
1940 - 2020
Marilyn Nelson Wiggins "Sis"
August 2, 1940 - July 3, 2020
Marilyn Nelson Wiggins "Sis", born August 2, 1940 at Halifax Hospital, to Carl "Pop" and Florence Grasso Nelson, went home to our Lord on July 3, 2020. Marilyn loved growing up in Daytona Beach and attended Lenox Elementary, Seabreeze High School and Daytona Beach Community College. Marilyn enjoyed going to the beach, sewing, crocheting, quilting, yard sales, gardening, visits to St. Augustine and Disney World, and dark chocolate. She was a loving Christian and devoted her life to her family. Marilyn was loved and cherished by many and will be forever in our hearts. She is survived by her four adoring children, Katrina Flagg (Robert), Billy Wiggins, Jr. (Nina), Cheryl Ann Carter (Duane), and Joseph Wiggins (Kirstyn), 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her brothers Carl Nelson (Saundra) and Miles Nelson (Julia).



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
