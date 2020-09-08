Marilyn "Mima" Nye
July 3, 1925 - September 5, 2020
of Seminole, Fl. formerly of Daytona Beach passed away September 5, 2020 at her home. She grew up in the neighborhood of Flatbush in Brooklyn, NY.. Marilyn graduated from High School at the age of 16 and attended Brooklyn College to study accounting. There she worked tirelessly, her day beginning with bookkeeping classes in the morning, followed by work during the afternoon at Walbown's Grocery where she made $16 a week, and ended with attending College classes at night. She moved to Daytona Beach when she was 19 and worked as a bookkeeper at Robertson Auto Supply. She also worked during tax season for accounting firms and was Comptroller for 12 years at the Ormond Beach Hotel. Marilyn met her adoring husband, Allan, on a blind date in 1950. They were married nine months later and honeymooned in Havana, Cuba. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage before Allan's death in 2014. Marilyn created a loving, nurturing home for her two children Glenn and Debbie instilling in them a love of family, education, Judaism and giving back to the community. Her life revolved around Jewish Federation, Hadassah and Temple Israel in Daytona Beach where she held the positions of Temple Vice-President and President of the Sisterhood. She was a true, caring friend who had a great sense of humor, loved fashion, mahj jongg, and most of all her grandchildren and great grandchild. She is survived by her son, Glenn Nye (Madge), daughter Debbie Sembler (Brent), four grandchildren, Tayllor Battle (Bruce), Logan Sembler (Alex), Preston Sembler, Gregory Nye, Great Grandchild, Adeline Sembler and caretaker, Katharine Ritter, who loved her dearly. Private graveside services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Daytona Beach, FL. Memorial donations may be made to the Marilyn and Allan Nye Holiday Luncheons At the Jewish Federation of Volusia & Flagler Counties, 470 Andalusia Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 or Jewishfederationdaytona.org
