Marilynn (Roth) Fliotsos
10/20/1933 - 08/28/2019
Marilynn (Roth) Fliotsos, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in West Lafayette, IN. She was born and raised in Fort Wayne, IN, and graduated from South Side High School. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill Fliotsos and wife Debra of Fort Wayne; her daughter, Anne Fliotsos and husband Eric Felix of West Lafayette; her sister, Margaret (Peg) Robson; and her 3 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George Fliotsos and her brothers, Bill Roth and P. Daniel Roth.
From early childhood Marilynn was an art enthusiast. She obtained a B.A. in art education at the College of Wooster and a masters degree from Ball State University. After graduation, she taught art in West Lafayette, where she met her future husband, George. They settled in Fort Wayne, where Marilynn taught art for Fort Wayne Community Schools and served as a docent at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Marilynn and George were parishioners of Trinity Episcopal Church, then became founding members of St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church. Upon retirement Marilynn and George traveled extensively, eventually settling in Ormond Beach, Florida. They were dedicated to their church, Holy Cross Orthodox, where Marilynn sang in the choir and was active with the Ladies Guild. She also volunteered at Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens.
Marilynn will be remembered by many for her pleasant, quick-witted personality and her love of the arts. When she moved to Westminster Village in West Lafayette in 2010, she was dubbed "the bluebird of happiness" for her spontaneous singing. She will be forever missed as a mother, yiayia (grandma), teacher, and friend. Visitation hours are Sunday, Sept. 1st, 5-8PM at D.O. McComb, 1320 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. The funeral service is Monday, Sept. 2nd at 11AM at St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church, 402 Badiac Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46845. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either St. Johns (above) or Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 375 Fleming Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
