Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Marinda Beinert
06/15/1935 - 04/21/2019
Marinda "Mindy" Beinert, 83, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1935 in New York City to the late Borden and Burd Helmer (Reed). Mindy is a graduate of Colby Junior College and Tufts University. She was an accomplished Loom Weaver and made beautiful textiles. A committed activist during the civil rights movement in the 1960s in New York City, she continued an active interest in human rights throughout her life. As a founding member of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, Mindy pursued a lively interest in music and the arts. She also enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing mahjong and was an award winning "Race-Walker". Mindy was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Beinert in 2014. Survivors include her sons, Bruce Beinert and his wife Wende Lee; William Beinert; grandchildren, Luka and Zane Beinert; sister, Betsy Nickerson; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Glen and Brett Nickerson and many more loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Palm Coast Arts Foundation or The . A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 4:00-5:00PM with a service beginning at 5:00PM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
