|
|
Mario Christopher "Chris" Daniel
January 1, 1938 - September 21, 2019
Mario Christopher "Chris" Daniel, 81, of Deland, FL, passed away at home on September 21, 2019. Born January 1, 1938 in Christiansted, St Croix, V.I., he was the son of the late Mario Christopher Daniel, Sr. and Bodil Petersen Daniel. Chris lived in Poughkeepsie, NY and worked for IBM for 33 years before retiring in 2001. He moved to Florida after his retirement and began residing in Deland in 2006. He is survived by Kathy, his wife and companion of 32 years; a daughter, Sherry Daniel of San Francisco, CA and two stepdaughters, Kristine Prezkuta and Lorraine Prezkuta-Diaz. "Poppie" was blessed to have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters and three brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Heatherlynn Louise Daniel. There will be a celebration of life service October 26, 2019 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church in Deland, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chris's honor to the animal . To send online condolences, please visit www.LankfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019